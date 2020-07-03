Invesco Ltd. Acquires 494,661 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 193.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $13,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,762,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,038,000 after acquiring an additional 98,961 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,407,000 after acquiring an additional 184,161 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,722,000 after acquiring an additional 651,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 71,555 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.31. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.98.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $913.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. TheStreet raised KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on KB Home from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

