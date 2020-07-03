Insider Selling: Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $721,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,131.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tricia Plouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Tricia Plouf sold 956 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $31,576.68.

On Friday, May 22nd, Tricia Plouf sold 7,044 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $218,364.00.

TRUP opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -857.80 and a beta of 1.55. Trupanion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.10 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,795,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,767,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Trupanion by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $3,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after acquiring an additional 118,248 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,054,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,964,000 after purchasing an additional 92,733 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

