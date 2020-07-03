Insider Buying: Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Purchases 73,266 Shares of Stock

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 73,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $113,562.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 250,000 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $380,000.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 540,400 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $659,288.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 12,800 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $10,880.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,782 shares of Servicesource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $5,425.60.

SREV stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $150.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.16. Servicesource International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Servicesource International Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Servicesource International from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Servicesource International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Servicesource International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Servicesource International by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Servicesource International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,128,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 94,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Servicesource International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

