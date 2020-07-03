Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,868 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.01% of Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF by 2,233.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period.

KOIN opened at $30.25 on Friday. Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77.

