IMC International Mining (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Shares Up 3.4%

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21, 21,480 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 169,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Separately, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMC International Mining in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30.

IMC International Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns a 100% interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 unpatented claims totaling approximately 3,533 acres located in the Wickenburg, Arizona.

