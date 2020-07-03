IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of IHS Markit worth $15,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INFO opened at $75.85 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $81.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly bought 2,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,319,559.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $1,059,564.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,938,624.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,147 shares of company stock valued at $42,074,145 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

