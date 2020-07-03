HighPoint Resources (XOGAQ) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

HighPoint Resources (OTCMKTS: XOGAQ) is one of 186 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare HighPoint Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HighPoint Resources and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HighPoint Resources $906.64 million -$1.39 billion -0.30 HighPoint Resources Competitors $10.13 billion $594.20 million 7.05

HighPoint Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than HighPoint Resources. HighPoint Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares HighPoint Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPoint Resources -144.41% -7.52% -2.29% HighPoint Resources Competitors -48.96% -2.90% 2.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HighPoint Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPoint Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A HighPoint Resources Competitors 2655 9888 13515 446 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 74.89%. Given HighPoint Resources’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HighPoint Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of HighPoint Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of HighPoint Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

HighPoint Resources has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPoint Resources’ rivals have a beta of 2.42, suggesting that their average share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HighPoint Resources rivals beat HighPoint Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

