Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Heritage Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $58.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.46 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on HFWA. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,207,000 after acquiring an additional 66,570 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 148,921 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Heritage Financial news, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel acquired 5,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $100,003.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,351 shares in the company, valued at $729,961.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.