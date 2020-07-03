Henrietta Baldock Acquires 842 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £1,869.24 ($2,300.32).

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 223.60 ($2.75) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion and a PE ratio of 7.11. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 117.30 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.00). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 213.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 244.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LGEN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 271 ($3.33) to GBX 235 ($2.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 224 ($2.76) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 263 ($3.24) price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 249.55 ($3.07).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

