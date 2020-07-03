Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) Given a €0.85 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) has been given a €0.85 ($0.96) price target by Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €0.70 ($0.79) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Independent Research set a €0.54 ($0.61) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €0.99 ($1.11).

HDD stock opened at €0.60 ($0.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.89. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 12 month low of €0.48 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of €1.44 ($1.62). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €0.80.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

