Head-To-Head Survey: PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) versus Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) and PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Cousins Properties has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PS Business Parks has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. PS Business Parks pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Cousins Properties pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PS Business Parks pays out 61.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cousins Properties has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and PS Business Parks has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Cousins Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Cousins Properties and PS Business Parks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 40.35% 6.55% 4.23% PS Business Parks 44.22% 18.56% 9.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cousins Properties and PS Business Parks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $657.52 million 6.79 $150.42 million $2.94 10.23 PS Business Parks $429.85 million 8.57 $174.97 million $6.78 19.77

PS Business Parks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cousins Properties. Cousins Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PS Business Parks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cousins Properties and PS Business Parks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 0 0 3 0 3.00 PS Business Parks 2 1 0 0 1.33

Cousins Properties presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.70%. PS Business Parks has a consensus price target of $141.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.21%. Given Cousins Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than PS Business Parks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

