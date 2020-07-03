Head-To-Head Comparison: Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) and Blue Sphere (NYSE:BLSP)

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Medallia and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia -33.76% -34.02% -20.15% Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Medallia and Blue Sphere, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia 0 2 13 0 2.87 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medallia currently has a consensus target price of $40.54, indicating a potential upside of 45.14%. Given Medallia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medallia is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medallia and Blue Sphere’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia $402.46 million 9.79 -$112.33 million ($1.35) -20.69 Blue Sphere $3.82 million 0.00 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Blue Sphere has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medallia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of Medallia shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience, and Product Experience product suites. The company also provides separate modules, including Medallia Athena Text Analytics, Medallia Social, Medallia Digital Medallia Conversations, and Mobile Applications. In addition, it offers professional, managed, implementation, advisory, education and training, and customer support services. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks; and companies in retail, technology, and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Blue Sphere Company Profile

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

