GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) Insider John Treharne Sells 200,000 Shares

GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) insider John Treharne sold 200,000 shares of GYM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £302,000 ($371,646.57).

Shares of LON GYM opened at GBX 153.80 ($1.89) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.09 million and a P/E ratio of 59.15. GYM Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 75 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 325 ($4.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.07, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 156.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 211.72.

Several research firms recently commented on GYM. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.45) target price (down from GBX 300 ($3.69)) on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.71) target price on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GYM Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 306.67 ($3.77).

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

