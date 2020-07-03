Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €20.90 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €20.90 ($23.48) price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GYC. Barclays set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($23.60) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €22.22 ($24.97).

FRA:GYC opened at €21.18 ($23.80) on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($18.66) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($22.63). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.82.

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

