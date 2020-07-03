Goldman Sachs Group Raises CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Price Target to GBX 320

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 255 ($3.14) to GBX 320 ($3.94) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

CMCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 260 ($3.20) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 285 ($3.51) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 253 ($3.11).

LON:CMCX opened at GBX 282 ($3.47) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $780.62 million and a P/E ratio of 9.43. CMC Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 80.60 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 290.50 ($3.57). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 223.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 181.10.

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

