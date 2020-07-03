Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades T&D (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) to Neutral

T&D (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered T&D from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of TDHOY stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. T&D has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. It offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability insurance, etc.

