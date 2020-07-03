GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Critical Survey

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) and Jaguar Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) $13.56 billion 3.09 $5.78 billion N/A N/A Jaguar Mining $97.23 million 2.75 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) has higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Mining.

Profitability

This table compares GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) N/A N/A N/A Jaguar Mining 13.10% 11.27% 7.17%

Volatility & Risk

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) and Jaguar Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) 0 1 3 0 2.75 Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) currently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.31%. Given GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR)’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) is more favorable than Jaguar Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) beats Jaguar Mining on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR)

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments. It prospects, explores for, extracts, refines, and processes minerals; and produces, markets, and sells base and precious metals. The company's products include nickel, palladium, copper, platinum, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulfur, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride. It is also involved in property and equipment rental, gas extraction and transportation, electricity production and distribution, construction, repairs, spare parts production, geological works, distribution, research, fuel supply, river shipping, and airport businesses, as well as acts as an air company. The company was formerly known as Open Joint Stock Company ‘Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel' and changed its name to Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel in May 2015. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. Its mineral claims cover an area of approximately 64,000 hectares. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

