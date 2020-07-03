Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Position Trimmed by Axa

Axa decreased its holdings in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.62% of Globant worth $20,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the first quarter valued at $61,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Globant by 5,902.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 503,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,229,000 after purchasing an additional 494,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 29.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,097,000 after purchasing an additional 417,941 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Globant by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,744,000 after purchasing an additional 340,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $30,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globant from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

GLOB stock opened at $152.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.48. Globant SA has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $156.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Globant SA will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

