GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) & ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD) Financial Review

GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) and ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

GETINGE AB/ADR has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GETINGE AB/ADR and ReShape Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GETINGE AB/ADR 1 0 1 0 2.00 ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares GETINGE AB/ADR and ReShape Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GETINGE AB/ADR 4.54% 9.20% 4.17% ReShape Lifesciences -668.58% -163.22% -52.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GETINGE AB/ADR and ReShape Lifesciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GETINGE AB/ADR $2.81 billion 1.71 $129.29 million N/A N/A ReShape Lifesciences $610,000.00 0.00 -$81.15 million N/A N/A

GETINGE AB/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ReShape Lifesciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of GETINGE AB/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GETINGE AB/ADR beats ReShape Lifesciences on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GETINGE AB/ADR

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Surgical Workflows, and Life Science segments. It offers practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables; anesthesia, beating heart surgery, and ceiling devices; washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions; connected solutions; consumables products; drain products; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; inspection and packaging services; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; critical care ventilators; modular room systems; operating lights; operating tables and accessories; operating room (OR) furniture; OR integration systems; patient flow management solutions; patient transport solutions; sealing equipment; sterile supply management and traceability solutions; sterilizers; surgical assist systems; surgical perfusion components; loading and distribution trolleys; trays and baskets; and after sales consulting services. The company also provides automated bedding handling equipment, closure processing systems, washers, and isolation and sterile transfer products; professional financial advisory services to hospitals and medical facilities; and education and training services. It offers its products through a network of proprietary sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Pacific. The company has a strategic partnership with Verb Surgical Inc. to develop digital surgery solutions. Getinge AB was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. The company's product portfolio includes ReShape vBloc, a therapy that enables patients to feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve; ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy; and Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

