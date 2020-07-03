Gerard L. Conway, Jr. Sells 291,000 Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 291,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $2,310,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,060.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $9.10 on Friday. Plug Power Inc has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 169.08% and a negative net margin of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Plug Power from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plug Power from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,423,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883,362 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $10,773,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Plug Power by 80.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,861,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Plug Power by 30.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Plug Power by 111.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,376,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 724,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

