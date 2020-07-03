Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,708 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ScanSource by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ScanSource by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,808,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ScanSource by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,988,000 after buying an additional 116,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ScanSource by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanSource alerts:

SCSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on ScanSource from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $39.01.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $872.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.85 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.