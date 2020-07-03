Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 60,454 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,179,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 60,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $10,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the first quarter worth $91,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the first quarter worth $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

KRNY opened at $8.00 on Friday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $684.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 3.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kearny Financial Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

