Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,456 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,098 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $10,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.41. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

In other news, Director Nevada A. Kent purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,627.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,813.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

