Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,018 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.44% of Veritex worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Veritex by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In other Veritex news, Director Steven D. Lerner sold 4,575 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $93,375.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Veritex Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). Veritex had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

