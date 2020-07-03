Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,824 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetGear were worth $10,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetGear by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,993,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,872,000 after purchasing an additional 543,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,312,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetGear by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 389,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after buying an additional 253,102 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of NetGear by 101.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 386,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetGear by 30.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 779,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,812,000 after buying an additional 181,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory J. Rossman sold 3,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $91,160.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,336.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,402 shares of company stock valued at $670,428. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTGR. Deutsche Bank began coverage on NetGear in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $717.26 million, a PE ratio of 90.30 and a beta of 1.08. NetGear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.89.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.95 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 0.90%. NetGear’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

