Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,828,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 140,996 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Welbilt worth $9,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter valued at about $988,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 59,216 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 619,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 93,143 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $5.74 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a market cap of $819.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.94.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Welbilt had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The company had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

