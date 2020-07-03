Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,689,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $10,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after acquiring an additional 33,142 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 715,436 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,005,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 48,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 32,337 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SGMO shares. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.22. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

