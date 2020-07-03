Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,943 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Aimmune Therapeutics worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burrage Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 348,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 38,659 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 404,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 72,787 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.97. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. Aimmune Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aimmune Therapeutics Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

