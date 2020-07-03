Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 14,987 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32,721 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 59,123 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 412.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 158.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.22.

MDGL opened at $111.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.30. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $56.82 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.20.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.40). Equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -9.48 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

