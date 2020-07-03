Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,336 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.21% of Model N worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 103,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Model N by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 34,834 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 637,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 288,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Model N alerts:

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,611 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $345,388.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Barter sold 13,027 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $424,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,919 shares of company stock worth $1,258,863. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Model N stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82. Model N Inc has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $39.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Model N Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MODN. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.