Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 314,740 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,734,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.57% of ImmunoGen worth $9,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 45,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,151,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,109,675 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $125,335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,707,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after buying an additional 1,439,997 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 957.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,315,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 1,191,452 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $845.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.48.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMGN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.