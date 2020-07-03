Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) to post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Gentherm reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 204.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

THRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gentherm from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 459.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $38.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

