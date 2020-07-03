Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Shares Gap Up to $2.25

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.25. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 17,464,050 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Genius Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

In other news, CEO Andy Heyward sold 460,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $1,354,087.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,329,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,549,076.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Brands International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 211,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.83% of Genius Brands International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.