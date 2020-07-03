Francois Barbier Sells 10,289 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) insider Francois Barbier sold 10,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $104,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Francois Barbier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Francois Barbier sold 10,266 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $107,177.04.

On Friday, June 12th, Francois Barbier sold 14,452 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $151,601.48.

Flex stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. Flex Ltd has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.78.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Flex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

