Francois Barbier Sells 10,289 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) insider Francois Barbier sold 10,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $104,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Francois Barbier also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 22nd, Francois Barbier sold 10,266 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $107,177.04.
- On Friday, June 12th, Francois Barbier sold 14,452 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $151,601.48.
Flex stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. Flex Ltd has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.78.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Flex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.
Flex Company Profile
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.
