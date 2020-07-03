Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,861 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Franchise Group by 2,644.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Franchise Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter.

In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,005,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,053,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $131,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,150.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

NYSE:FRG opened at $20.76 on Friday. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

