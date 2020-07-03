Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,808 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.10% of Foundation Building Materials worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBM. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 212,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of Foundation Building Materials stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.71. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $524.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.49 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

