Forterra Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Forterra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now expects that the construction company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Forterra’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Forterra had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $330.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.00 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FRTA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Forterra from $14.75 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.66 million, a P/E ratio of 237.20 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Forterra by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,822 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the first quarter worth $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forterra by 50.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Forterra by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

