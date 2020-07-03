FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to a positive rating. The stock traded as high as $31.66 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 1550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.32.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

In other FormFactor news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $148,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,111 shares of company stock worth $996,991. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,880,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,683,000 after buying an additional 110,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after buying an additional 52,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,648,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 519,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $160.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 11.68%. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

