First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -1.20

Media headlines about First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. First of Long Island earned a coverage optimism score of -1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). First of Long Island had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. Research analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $69,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.