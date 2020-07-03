First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FFBC. TheStreet lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,809,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,802,000 after acquiring an additional 253,758 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 55.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 32,404 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 40,078 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 232,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

