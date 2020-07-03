Fireangel Safety Technology Group PLC (LON:FA) Insider Acquires £3,750 in Stock

Fireangel Safety Technology Group PLC (LON:FA) insider John Conoley purchased 25,000 shares of Fireangel Safety Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £3,750 ($4,614.82).

On Wednesday, May 27th, John Conoley acquired 137,618 shares of Fireangel Safety Technology Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($17.84) per share, with a total value of £1,995,461 ($2,455,649.77).

Shares of LON:FA opened at GBX 15.25 ($0.19) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. Fireangel Safety Technology Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 9 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 39.90 ($0.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.57.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as carbon monoxide CO sensors.

