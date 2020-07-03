Financial Survey: Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) versus EVO Payments (NYSE:EVOP)

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of EVO Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of EVO Payments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVO Payments has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alliance Data Systems and EVO Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems 1 9 7 0 2.35 EVO Payments 0 4 3 0 2.43

Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus price target of $88.43, indicating a potential upside of 102.35%. EVO Payments has a consensus price target of $24.29, indicating a potential upside of 8.42%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than EVO Payments.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and EVO Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems 3.41% 40.98% 2.48% EVO Payments -1.98% -6.84% 3.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and EVO Payments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems $5.58 billion 0.37 $278.00 million $16.39 2.67 EVO Payments $485.78 million 3.79 -$10.10 million $0.66 33.94

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than EVO Payments. Alliance Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVO Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats EVO Payments on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. It also focuses on facilitating and managing interactions between its clients and their customers through various consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The company captures and analyzes data created during each customer interaction, leveraging the insight derived from that data to enable clients to identify and acquire new customers and to enhance customer loyalty. It serves clients across various end-markets, including financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization and settlement, and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

