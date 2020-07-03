Financial Contrast: SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) & Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.8% of SVMK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of SVMK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SVMK and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVMK -24.56% -26.88% -10.17% Aurora Mobile -16.99% -28.05% -15.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SVMK and Aurora Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVMK 0 1 6 0 2.86 Aurora Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

SVMK currently has a consensus price target of $23.57, indicating a potential downside of 0.33%. Given SVMK’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SVMK is more favorable than Aurora Mobile.

Volatility and Risk

SVMK has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Mobile has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SVMK and Aurora Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVMK $307.42 million 10.62 -$73.86 million ($0.56) -42.23 Aurora Mobile $130.21 million 1.38 -$15.78 million N/A N/A

Aurora Mobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SVMK.

Summary

SVMK beats Aurora Mobile on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a net promoter score solution that transforms customer feedback into actionable insights; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which measures employee experiences within an organization. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market research solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution that is primarily used by educational institutions and non-profits seeking to allocate scholarships and grants; and Wufoo, an easy-to-use form builder that helps users create Web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service. It primarily serves media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

