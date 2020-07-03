FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) vs. Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Head-To-Head Comparison

FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) and Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FFD Financial and Logansport Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFD Financial N/A N/A N/A Logansport Financial 26.81% N/A N/A

FFD Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FFD Financial and Logansport Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFD Financial $19.27 million 3.16 $6.32 million N/A N/A Logansport Financial $8.88 million 2.27 $2.25 million N/A N/A

FFD Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FFD Financial and Logansport Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFD Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

FFD Financial has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of FFD Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of FFD Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FFD Financial beats Logansport Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFD Financial

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides home mortgage loans, home equity line of credit, auto and boat loans, overdraft protection line of credit, personal loans, business term loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, and equipment loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers online banking and bill pay, e-statement, overdraft protection, mobile banking, night depository, cash management, wire transfer, safe deposit box, night depository, and teller services. Further, the company through its subsidiary, FFD Risk Management, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance services. It operates branches in Dover, New Philadelphia, Boulevard, Sugarcreek, Berlin, and Mt. Hope. FFD Financial Corporation was founded in 1898 and is based in Dover, Ohio.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in the Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage loans, loans for single family and multi-family dwellings, home improvement loans, construction loans, commercial buildings loans, farm loans, consumer loans, education loans, and car loans; and Internet and mobile banking services. The company also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, money market accounts and certificates, remote deposit banking, and e-statements; and business Internet banking services. In addition, it offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, equipment leasing, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

