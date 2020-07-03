Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Fastenal traded as high as $43.82 and last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 462902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.01.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.2% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 185,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fastenal by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,380,000 after buying an additional 432,559 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Fastenal by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 94,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tikehau Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,531.6% during the 1st quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 612,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 574,644 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.