Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $20.52 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $236.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Paul S. Siebenmorgen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $207,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,834.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 82,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 38,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

