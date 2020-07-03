F.N.B. Corp Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 567,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $155,120 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 59,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 10.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.