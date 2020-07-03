Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXTR. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $4.12 on Friday. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $495.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 12.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward H. Kennedy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,117.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $255,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $892,934. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. State Street Corp raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,855,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 215,595 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 61.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 51,651 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 18.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 267,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 9.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

