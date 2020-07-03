Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. Exponent has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $83.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 0.26.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.21 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $604,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,568.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $127,619.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,321.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,523 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Exponent by 1,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 51.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

