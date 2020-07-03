Expeditors International of Washington Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 694 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 968% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 call options.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

EXPD opened at $77.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.69. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $81.64. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

